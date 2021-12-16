Grin (GRIN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $2.32 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,941.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.94 or 0.08301700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.91 or 0.00312687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.30 or 0.00914252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00073883 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00010490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00388934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.77 or 0.00258180 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 91,776,960 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

