Grove Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $171.14 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $450.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.63 and a 200 day moving average of $166.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

