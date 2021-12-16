Gruss & Co. LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Gruss & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 13.8% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,566,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 422,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day moving average of $168.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

