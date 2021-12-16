Gruss & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 430,407 AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 430,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,000. AbCellera Biologics comprises approximately 24.1% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.15% of AbCellera Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 69,415 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,495,000. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 202,960 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,291. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.80.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

