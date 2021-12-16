Gruss & Co. LLC Sells 56,649 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Gruss & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,649 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for 7.0% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gruss & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $30.78. 15,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.82 and a one year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $27,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,375 shares of company stock valued at $137,910 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

