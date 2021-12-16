Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the November 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GHLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 11,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,519. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $909.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $412.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Guild will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth $138,000. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth $414,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guild in the second quarter worth $208,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

