Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Trading Down 1.1%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 82.02 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.14). Approximately 24,350 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 10,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.16).

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.17. The company has a market capitalization of £51.62 million and a PE ratio of -11.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.54.

In other Gusbourne news, insider Paul Bentham purchased 813,926 shares of Gusbourne stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £610,444.50 ($806,719.31).

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

