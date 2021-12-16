GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $2.70 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00005643 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $202.20 million and $816.58 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003047 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000356 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,823,693 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

