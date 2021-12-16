H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

HEO stock remained flat at $C$2.57 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 358,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,965. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of C$1.91 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The company has a market cap of C$219.19 million and a P/E ratio of 88.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$38.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that H2O Innovation will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.