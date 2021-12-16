Hacken Token Achieves Market Cap of $45.05 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $45.05 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.03 or 0.08266112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.85 or 1.00159633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,811,213 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hacken Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

