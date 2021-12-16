Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.44) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

HMSO opened at GBX 32.31 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.28. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

