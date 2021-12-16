Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 33 ($0.44) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.53) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) target price on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 30.86 ($0.41).

HMSO opened at GBX 32.31 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.28. Hammerson has a twelve month low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

