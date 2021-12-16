Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,194,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,259,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $508,925,000 after acquiring an additional 438,465 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,178,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,406,000 after acquiring an additional 814,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after acquiring an additional 592,304 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.22.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,597. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.89 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

