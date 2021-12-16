Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in November

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of HLPPY remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 66,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
