Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in November

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the November 15th total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HLPPY remained flat at $$9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 66,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,929. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.