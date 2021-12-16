Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.51

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and traded as low as $18.35. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 4,450 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were issued a $0.7846 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th.

About Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

