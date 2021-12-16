Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HPGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$132.78 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 815. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.34. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

