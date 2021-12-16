Harfst & Associates Inc. Purchases 490 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,615,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,262,000 after acquiring an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total value of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,767 shares of company stock worth $27,983,809 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $233.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.31 and a 12-month high of $241.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

