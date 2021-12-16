Harfst & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. ResMed makes up about 0.6% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $387,794.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,403 shares of company stock worth $10,568,757. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.13.

NYSE RMD opened at $256.56 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.82.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.