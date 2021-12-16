Harfst & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Harfst & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up 0.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after purchasing an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST stock opened at $443.52 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

