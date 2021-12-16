Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 6%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.71 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 158,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,809,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.30.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.
