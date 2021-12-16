Harrington Investments INC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after purchasing an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after purchasing an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after purchasing an additional 258,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after acquiring an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems stock opened at $263.47 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.61.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total transaction of $508,401.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,294 shares of company stock worth $7,666,602 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.