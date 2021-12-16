Harrington Investments INC Has $7.53 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Harrington Investments INC decreased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 4.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harrington Investments INC owned about 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 629,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,429 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 194,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.02. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.