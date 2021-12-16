Harrington Investments INC Has $8.85 Million Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group makes up about 5.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,804,000 after acquiring an additional 81,443 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $769.95.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $699.53 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $350.09 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $715.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,620 shares of company stock worth $15,133,863 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

