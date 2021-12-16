Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) is Berger Financial Group Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,066 shares during the period. Hartford Core Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 10.41% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $27,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of HCRB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.88. 3,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,296. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $42.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.14.

