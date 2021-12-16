Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $88.01 or 0.00182968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $57.47 million and $9.81 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012931 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001163 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 675,145 coins and its circulating supply is 652,937 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.