Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $175.54

Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 175.54 ($2.32) and traded as low as GBX 173.50 ($2.29). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.31), with a volume of 531,803 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.43) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.22. The company has a market cap of £564.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.46.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

