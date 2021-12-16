HashCoin (HSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40,064.00

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 16th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $399,337.76 and approximately $40,064.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00207429 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.