Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 52,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 212,393 shares.The stock last traded at $31.85 and had previously closed at $32.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $568.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 33.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 546.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 433.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.