Head to Head Analysis: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) and Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Genetron shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Genetron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million 424.92 -$110.71 million ($29.44) -0.70 Genetron $65.06 million 9.52 -$470.35 million ($0.68) -10.25

Viridian Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genetron. Genetron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viridian Therapeutics and Genetron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.14%. Genetron has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.29%. Given Genetron’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genetron is more favorable than Viridian Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Genetron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,037.78% N/A -48.09% Genetron -78.32% -25.57% -21.86%

Risk and Volatility

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetron has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats Genetron on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

About Genetron

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

