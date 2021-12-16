Head to Head Comparison: Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) versus Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xometry and Quhuo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xometry $141.41 million 13.09 -$31.08 million N/A N/A Quhuo $395.53 million 0.14 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -3.78

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Xometry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Xometry and Quhuo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xometry 0 1 5 0 2.83 Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xometry presently has a consensus price target of $80.28, indicating a potential upside of 81.05%. Given Xometry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Quhuo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Xometry and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xometry -25.18% N/A -29.35% Quhuo -1.94% -13.41% -6.61%

Summary

Xometry beats Quhuo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc. operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products. It serves product designers, engineers, buyers, and supply chain professionals. Xometry, Inc., through its subsidiary, Machine Tool & Supply Corporation, operates as a machine and tool supplier. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

