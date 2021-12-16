Head-To-Head Review: BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) vs. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) and BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 9 0 2.90 BRT Apartments 0 2 3 0 2.60

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.73%. BRT Apartments has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 22.78%. Given Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than BRT Apartments.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments $28.10 million 12.42 -$19.86 million $1.48 12.93

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRT Apartments.

Profitability

This table compares Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and BRT Apartments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A BRT Apartments 93.91% 14.73% 7.35%

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns the land and infrastructure supporting each community and leases the lots to the tenants, who own their own homes and pay Killam a monthly rent. The Other segment includes four commercial properties located in Nova Scotia. The company was founded by Philip D. Fraser and Robert G. Richardson on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

