Head to Head Review: Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) vs. Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) and Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Country Garden and Gaucho Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Country Garden $67.08 billion 0.29 $5.07 billion N/A N/A Gaucho Group $640,000.00 39.52 -$5.65 million N/A N/A

Country Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Gaucho Group.

Profitability

This table compares Country Garden and Gaucho Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Country Garden N/A N/A N/A Gaucho Group -101.35% -62.51% -28.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Country Garden and Gaucho Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Country Garden 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Country Garden beats Gaucho Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops. The company also develops, operates, and manages hotels. In addition, it researches and develops robot intelligence; develops electronic hardware and biomass energy; sells food; and provides interior decoration, landscape design, agriculture and animal husbandry, investment consulting, cultural activity planning, and real estate consulting services. Country Garden Holdings Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Foshan, the People's Republic of China.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and operation of real estate projects. It operates through the Real Estate Development, Fashion and E-Commerce, and Corporate. The Real Estate Development segment includes hospitality and winery operations. The Fashion and E-Commerce segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of high-end fashion and accessories sold through an e-commerce platform. The company was founded by Scott L. Mathis on April 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

