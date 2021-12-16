Head to Head Survey: SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) & CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14%

This table compares SurgePays and CMG Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.52 -$10.72 million N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 27.57 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

CMG Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurgePays.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SurgePays and CMG Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of SurgePays shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats SurgePays on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

CMG Holdings Group Company Profile

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

