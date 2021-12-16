Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) Short Interest Update

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the November 15th total of 337,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 72,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:HAAC remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Thursday. 11,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,131. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80. Health Assurance Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.