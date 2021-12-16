Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.44.

Several brokerages have commented on HCAT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

HCAT stock opened at $37.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $27,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,806. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 299,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 36,732 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

