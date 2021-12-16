Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,016 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $51,332,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,083,000 after purchasing an additional 992,620 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $19,482,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,908.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 657,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,860,000 after purchasing an additional 624,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,725,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,906,000 after purchasing an additional 606,813 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

HR opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.11 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.24.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

