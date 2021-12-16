HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post $197.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.40 million to $200.04 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $752.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.66 million to $757.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $827.64 million, with estimates ranging from $766.15 million to $869.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $40.55 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.20, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.31.

In other HealthEquity news, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,129 shares of company stock worth $1,411,276. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

