Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.17% of Healthpeak Properties worth $31,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.73. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

