Hedera Hashgraph Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00213472 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030226 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.66 or 0.00569274 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00069533 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

