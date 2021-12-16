HedgeTrade 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $513,844.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001723 BTC on exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $287.16 million and $513,844.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:



HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “



