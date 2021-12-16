Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 74.2% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 25.7% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 55.9% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HLXA remained flat at $$9.90 on Thursday. 6,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,296. Helix Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

