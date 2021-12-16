Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.80 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 82.80 ($1.09). Approximately 158,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 392,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.80 ($1.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £155.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 85.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

