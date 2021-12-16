Henry L. Guy Buys 7,920 Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Henry L. Guy purchased 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $110,721.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SYNL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,523. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 million, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.72. Synalloy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

