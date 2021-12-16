Herbalist Token (HERB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $635.00

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Herbalist Token has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Herbalist Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Herbalist Token has a total market capitalization of $102,100.54 and $635.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Herbalist Token

Herbalist Token (HERB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 coins. The official website for Herbalist Token is www.herbalisttoken.com . Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Coin Trading

