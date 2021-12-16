Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 5,124 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $189.28 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

