Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 2,239 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,014 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 768,523 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

In related news, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

