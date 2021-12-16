Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 5,584 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 669,062 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $41,662,490.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,237,062 shares of company stock valued at $200,726,648 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

