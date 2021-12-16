Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys Shares of 10,160 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXON opened at $147.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -368.84 and a beta of 0.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.39.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.13.

In other news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total transaction of $119,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski bought 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,690.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 664,105 shares of company stock worth $121,990,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

