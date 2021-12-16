Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,217,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

OGN stock opened at $29.33 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.14.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

