Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.3% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,947.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,901.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2,764.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total transaction of $38,862,810.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.