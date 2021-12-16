High Note Wealth LLC Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,403. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $265.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

